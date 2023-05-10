Report: Eury Pérez to Be Called Up by Marlins; Ranked as MLB's No. 10 Prospect

Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

The Eury Pérez era is here.

The Miami Marlins are calling up the 20-year-old pitching prospect and he reportedly will make his first MLB start Friday against the Cincinnati Reds (15-20), per Craig Mish of the Miami Herald.

According to MLB.com, Pérez is Miami's top prospect, the No. 3 pitching prospect and the No. 10 overall prospect.

At 6'8" and 220 pounds, Pérez is an imposing force. Per MLB.com's scouting report, he features a collection of nasty pitches:

"Pérez's combination of size, stuff and polish is tough to top, starting with a fastball that parks at 94-97 mph and peaks at 100 and plays even better than its velocity thanks to its shape, running action and induced vertical break. His deceptive upper-80s changeup is just as nasty, generating an outstanding 61 percent swing-and-miss rate in 2022 thanks to its fade and tumble. After featuring an upper-70s curveball in the past, he added a tighter mid-80s slider last season that grades as plus more consistently than his bender."

In three minor league seasons, Pérez has posted a 2.85 ERA and 260 strikeouts in 186 innings. In six starts with the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos this season, he is 3-1 with a 2.32 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 31 innings.

Earlier in May, Pensacola pitching coach Dave Eiland offered high praise for the young star (h/t Ben Weinrib of MLB.com):

"The pitch package that he has ... he has a lot of weapons and there are a lot of areas and pitches hitters need to cover. A lot of that is because they're geared up for 99 [mph]. The hitters are just unsure of themselves and guessing a lot. That's a lot for a hitter to cover, anywhere from 83 to 100, different shapes to the pitches, different areas where he goes with the ball. When you have that type of equipment, that's what you get."

Add it all up, and Pérez seems uniquely qualified to make his MLB debut.

His May call-up makes sense, as Johnny Cueto and Trevor Rogers are on the injured list and Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett have been mediocre.

Jesús Luzardo has been the team's steadiest option in the starting rotation, though staff ace Sandy Alcantara has been solid in his last three starts after a pair of rough April outings.