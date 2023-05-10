X

    Top Winners and Losers After Champions League Semifinals Leg 1 Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 10, 2023

    MILAN, ITALY - MAY 10: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammate Edin Dzeko during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at San Siro on May 10, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)
    Emilio Andreoli - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

    The first leg of the Champions League derby semifinal went to Inter Milan, and it wasn't particularly close.

    Internazionale smacked around AC Milan, 2-0, putting themselves in an excellent position to advance to the final against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

    Below, we'll take a look at the day's winners and losers.

    Winner: Edin Džeko

    It didn't take long for Inter Milan to take command of this match, thanks to an absolute wonder strike from the seemingly ageless Edin Džeko:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    "A GOAL WORTHY OF THE MOMENT!"<br><br>37-year-old Edin Džeko with a stunning finish. 🍷 <a href="https://t.co/RpbKtJiTcS">pic.twitter.com/RpbKtJiTcS</a>

    How's that for 37 years of age? A finish of pure class.

    And footy Twitter was loving the moment, though there was a touch of surprise it was delivered by Džeko:

    Raymond Summerlin @RMSummerlin

    You could have told me Edin Dzeko retired 5 years ago and I would have believed you.

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    CITY SO GOOD THESE DAYS EDIN DZEKO SCORING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BANGERS 💥

    Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft

    I said before the game that I have always thought that Džeko is an underestimated striker! I always liked him…<br><br>1-0 for Inter after he won the wrestling vs Calbria

    If there were any questions about bringing Romelu Lukaku off the bench, they were more than answered just eight minutes into the match.

    Winner: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

    Top Winners and Losers After Champions League Semifinals Leg 1 Results
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    If a 37-year-old can score a goal like that, why can't a 34-year-old get in on the action too?

    Enter Henrikh Mkhitaryan, just three minutes later:

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES.<br><br> INTER ARE FLYING. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/9K6yD4wZsu">pic.twitter.com/9K6yD4wZsu</a>

    Give the man his flowers for the touch and the finish:

    Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn

    HENRIKH MKHITARYAN! Beautiful finish from the Ex-Arsenal!

    Cookie @JECook96

    If you'd have told me 5 years ago that Mkhitaryan would be scoring in a Champions League semi final in 2023 I would have probably passed out on the spot.

    Sometimes, heroes come from unexpected places. You probably didn't have "Mkhitaryan scoring in the semifinals" on your UCL bingo card to start the season, but here we are.

    Loser: AC Milan's Defense

    Pick your adjective of choice for the Milan defense in this match, namely in the first half: Poor. Unacceptable. Porous. Drowsy. Disengaged.

    Footy Twitter had a few of their own:

    James Olley @JamesOlley

    HT 0-2 Inter. Milan have looked miles off it. Generally a fan of Tomori - think Southgate should have given him more of a chance for England by now - but he's been embarrassed by Dzeko and Martinez so far here. Saelemaekers struggling to replicate Leao's threat.

    Ian Darke @IanDarke

    AC Milan are just shocking here. Being ripped apart by Inter . Dissolving defence. Pen incident hugely contentious. It was a soft one , but there was no clear error on the original decision because Martinez was pulled back.

    Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft

    Time for AC Milan to turn up

    The fact that AC Milan had only conceded one goal in their previous six UCL matches made Wednesday's result all the more shocking. This simply wasn't the defensive effort anybody was expecting.

    Loser: AC Milan's Pride

    That defensive breakdown was joined by what almost felt like an apathetic approach in the midfield, and a general flatness across the board.

    And this wasn't just a Champions League semifinal first leg, it was also a derby game against a hated rival, and one who has now beaten AC Milan four times in the past six matchups, with one draw in the mix.

    But AC Milan simply weren't up for it, at all.

    Rajath Kumar @rajathkumar

    Milan's midfield has been totally dominated. Tonali fell asleep tracking Mkhitaryan's on the 2nd goal. Inter have physically decimated Milan, who've been soft all night. Disorganized, zero structure. One must question the preparation here. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    Rajath Kumar @rajathkumar

    Inter have a washed-up Mkhitaryan + Calhanoglu in midfield. They have a 37-year-old Dzeko up top. They have Darmian &amp; Acerbi in defense. <br>Yet, Milan have gone from wanting to win &gt; hoping for a draw &gt; praying not to get embarrassed in the first half. Shameful and disgusting. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    Obviously, AC Milan have the chance to save face and move on to the UCL final with huge performance next week in the second leg. But they dug themselves a deep, deep hole.