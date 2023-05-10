Former NFL TE Jimmy Graham Suffers Leg Injury After Being Hit by Car While Biking

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Jimmy Graham suffered a leg injury after being hit by a car while biking in Miami this week, former NFL linebacker AJ Hawk said on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

"He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday or two days ago. I got pictures. Car turns left, hits him, takes him out. He says he did more damage to the car than the car did to him," Hawk said. "He has a slice in his calf that looked like he had worms growing out of it. It was so deep and all the stuff in there you could see, and now he has tons of stitches."

Hawk also broke the news that Graham is currently training to sail around the world.

In addition to being an avid cyclist and training to sail around the world, Graham is also a licensed pilot.

The 36-year-old has not officially retired from the NFL. However, he did not play during the 2022 season, last suiting up for the Chicago Bears during the 2021 campaign.

In 12 seasons with the Bears, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers from 2010-21, Graham caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013.