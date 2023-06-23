Dereck Lively II's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Mavericks Roster

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Duke standout Dereck Lively II is going to begin his professional career with the Dallas Mavericks after being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made the 12th selection on behalf of the Mavericks, who traded No. 10 and Davis Bertans to OKC in exchange for No. 12, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Dereck Lively II

Position: C

Height: 7'0"

Pro Comparison: Mark Williams

Scouting Report: Improved defensive awareness helped Lively optimize his tremendous physical profile and wingspan for pick-and-roll coverage and rim protection. He'll make his money by blocking shots and shutting down the paint.

Mavericks Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Dereck Lively II, C: Rookie-scale contract

Luka Dončić, PG: $40.1M (2027)

Maxi Kleber, PF: $11M (2026)

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: $17.9M (2025)

JaVale McGee, C: $5.7M (2025)

Jaden Hardy, SG: $1.7M (2025)

Reggie Bullock, SF: $10.5M (2024)

Josh Green, SG: $4.8M (2024)

Lively was part of the top-ranked Blue Devils' recruiting class in 2022. The seven-footer was rated as a 5-star prospect and No. 3 overall player, per 247Sports. He was a standout on the defensive end of the court with 2.4 blocks per game.

The 19-year-old earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors for his effort on that end of the court.

Scoring wasn't a big part of Lively's game in college with just 5.2 points per game in 34 appearances. He wasn't a zero on that end of the floor, with 2.1 offensive rebounds per contest.

As long as Lively isn't afraid to use his size and physical strength in the post, he will at least give opposing defenses something they have to game plan for instead of treating him as a non-factor.

But it's Lively's ability and skill set on the defensive end of the court that makes him such a tantalizing prospect for the Mavericks to add at this point in the draft. He could end up being more of a high-floor player because of his aptitude on defense.