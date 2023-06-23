GG Jackson's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Grizzlies Roster

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have landed a prospect with massive upside, selecting former South Carolina forward GG Jackson with the No. 45 pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: GG Jackson

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'9"

Pro Comparison: Marcus Morris

Scouting Report: Jackson had an inefficient year, but for a 6'9" 18-year-old, scouts are still willing to chase the flashes of ball-handling, creation and shot-making.

A 5-star prospect coming out of high school, Jackson was originally the consensus top player in the class of 2023 before reclassifying to the class of 2022. He became the highest-ranked prospect in South Carolina history and the program's second-ever 5-star recruit.

During his lone season with the Gamecocks, Jackson started 29 out of his 32 appearances and averaged a team-high 15.4 points with 5.9 rebounds per game. His shooting efficiency left much to be desired, however, as he shot just 38.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range.

Jackson will need time to develop, but Memphis is getting a player who can be a future star if he reaches his full potential.

Grizzlies Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

GG Jackson, SF/PF: Rookie scale contract

Ja Morant, PG: $34M (2028)

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF: $27.1M (2026)

Marcus Smart, PG: $18.6M (2026)

Luke Kennard, SG: $14.8M (2025)

Steven Adams, C: $12.6M (2025)

Brandon Clarke, PF: $12.5M (2027)

Ziaire Williams, SF: $4.8M (2025)

Desmond Bane, SG: $3.8M (2024)

Jake LaRavia, PF: $3.2M (2026)

David Roddy, PF: $2.7M (2026)

John Konchar, SG: $2.4M (2027)

Santi Aldama, C: $2.2M (2025)

Xavier Tillman, C: $1.9M (2024, club option, non-guaranteed)

Kenneth Lofton Jr., PF: $1.7M (2026)

Free Agents

Dillon Brooks, SF: UFA

Jackson shouldn't be expected to be a significant contributor right away, but he will be a key piece for Memphis' future and could be a solid addition to the frontcourt rotation this season.