NFL Rumors: Bryce Young Was Targeted by Vikings in Pre-Draft Trade Talks

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly had an interest in moving up in the 2023 NFL draft to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had he not gone first overall to the Carolina Panthers.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Joe Nelson of Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation), Young was the one player, the Vikings were willing to be aggressive for with a trade up:

"They were making calls about moving up very high in the draft. My understanding is that was for one player and that was for Bryce Young, who ended up going No. 1. And so there went any possibility for Minnesota to go get him. They knew he wasn't going to be a Minnesota Viking, so the focus really turned toward getting another weapon for the offense in the draft."

When the Panthers decided to make Young their franchise quarterback as the No. 1 overall pick, the Vikings stood pat at No. 23 overall and took USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

