    Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti: 'Referee Didn't Pay Attention' in Manchester City Draw

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2023

    Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) and Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti hug prior the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
    JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was not pleased with the officiating in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League semifinal draw against Manchester City

    In particular, he was miffed with the ball appearing to go out of play before Kevin De Bruyne's second-half equalizer.

    "The ball was off the pitch," he told reporters. "That's it. Technology said it. I don't understand why VAR didn't check it. The referee didn't pay attention to many things tonight."

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    The ball appeared to go out of play in the buildup before Kevin De Bruyne's equalizer against Real Madrid.<br><br>VAR did not review the goal. <a href="https://t.co/gjPBmNYnr8">pic.twitter.com/gjPBmNYnr8</a>

    ESPN UK @ESPNUK

    Should VAR have checked this in the build up to De Bruyne's goal? 👀 <a href="https://t.co/xjgUqrUiV8">pic.twitter.com/xjgUqrUiV8</a>

    The primary counterargument to Ancelotti is that the goal itself still ultimately came after a Real Madrid turnover, which arguably created a new sequence of play.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    KDB unleashes one for the equalizer 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TUDNUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TUDNUSA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/1QXkvakWaX">pic.twitter.com/1QXkvakWaX</a>

    And from a more aesthetic standpoint, it would have been a borderline tragedy to disallow such a breathtaking goal on a technicality.

    Either way, the goal stood, Ancelotti isn't happy about it and the two sides will battle for a place in the final in eight days.

