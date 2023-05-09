Colts' Jonathan Taylor Hypes Anthony Richardson: 'It's Going to Get Real Scary'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is setting the bar quite high for new teammate Anthony Richardson.

Taylor joined Justin Melo of Horseshoe Huddle and compared the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft to Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson while hyping up his ceiling:

"You look at the guys that are in the league now. He reminds me of Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson. Looking at the size component, you'd throw Cam Newton in there as well. He's a physical threat.

"With today's NFL coaching, Richardson will take the mental component of his game to the next level. Coach Shane Steichen is a tremendous guy for our job.

"Like I mentioned earlier, as long as he [Richardson] comes in willing to absorb the information, it's going to get real scary out there on the field for opposing defenses."

Highlighting Steichen's impact is notable, as he was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles for the past two seasons and helped develop Hurts into one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He also served in the same capacity for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 and oversaw Justin Herbert's Rookie of the Year campaign.

While that may be asking too much of Richardson, who comes with accuracy concerns even amid his sky-high ceiling with a big arm and athleticism to make plays with his legs, there is a blueprint in place for the new head coach based on his own experience.

Having Taylor will also help, as opposing defenses are always going to have to account for his presence on the field. That extra second of hesitation could open up additional running or throwing lanes for Richardson as he adjusts to the NFL level.

And he will have to adjust quickly if he is going to live up to the comparisons to Hurts and Jackson.