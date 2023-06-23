Ausar Thompson's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pistons Roster

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Detroit Pistons selected one of the most athletic players in this year's class when it picked Overtime Elite's Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Ausar Thompson

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'7"

Pro Comparison: Andrew Wiggins

Scouting Report: All-world athleticism and an improving handle create easy scoring for Thompson, who still has plenty of room to grow as a shot-maker and decision-maker. Lottery teams will be betting on his skill development, but even a worst-case outcome pictures him soaring in transition, slashing and playmaking in the half court and defending opposing teams' top wings.

Pistons Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Ausar Thompson, SG/SF (rookie-scale contract)

Jaden Ivey, SG: $7.6M (2026)

Jalen Duren, C: $4.3M (2026)

Cade Cunningham, PG: $11.1M (2025)

Bojan Bogdanović, SF: $20M (2025)

Marvin Bagley III, PF: $12.5M (2025)

James Wiseman, C: $12.1M (2024)

Alec Burks, SG: $10.5M (2024, club option)

Killian Hayes, PG: $7.4M (2024)

Isaiah Stewart, C: $5.3M (2024)

Isaiah Livers, SF: $1.8M (2024, club option)

R.J. Hampton, PG: $2M (2024)

Eugene Omoruyi, SF: $1.9M (2024, club option)

Free Agents

Hamidou Diallo, SG: UFA

Cory Joseph, PG: UFA

Rodney McGruder, SG: UFA

Buddy Boeheim, SG: RFA

Jared Rhoden, SG: RFA

Thompson and his twin brother, Amen, who was selected fourth overall by the Houston Rockets in this year's draft, both played for the Overtime Elite league's City Reapers over the last two seasons, forfeiting their college eligibility to do so.

The brothers were both considered 5-star prospects before making their decision to play in the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite league.

Ausar is a 6'7" wing who is wildly athletic, a creative scorer and skilled ball-handler. He won the Overtime Elite league's MVP award in 2022-23 after recording 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

The 20-year-old upped his game in the postseason, averaging 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

His athleticism and versatility should help him land a solid role in the Pistons' rotation as a rookie alongside the likes of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.