Braves' Marcell Ozuna Pleads No Contest to Settle 2022 DUI Case

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has pleaded no contest ("nolo contendere") in a driving under the influence case, according to Norcross, Georgia Municipal Court records obtained by Channel 2 Action News. Per the agreement, Ozuna will pay a $1,000 fine.

Ozuna was initially arrested on August 19 and booked into Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. ET, per Jennifer Lifsey of CBS 46 in Atlanta. Norcross police arrested him on suspicion of DUI and failure to maintain a lane.

An officer stated that he needed to "reach speeds of approximately 90 MPH to catch up to the vehicle" that Ozuna was driving, which was traveling on a road with a 35 mph speed limit. The entire report can be found here via Fox 5 Atlanta.

The officer stated that he could smell alcohol in the car and that Ozuna's eyes were red and watery.

Per Fox 5, bodycam video showed Ozuna apologizing and saying that he was "Ozuna from the Braves." He also said he had "three or four 'Presidente' beers." Ozuna later refused a breathalyzer test, and officers soon arrested and handcuffed the outfielder.

Ozuna was previously arrested by Sandy Springs, Georgia, police for aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery charges in 2021. ESPN's Jeff Passan provided more information:

TMZ received a booking report which stated that police said Ozuna's wife told them he threatened to kill her. The Fulton County District Attorney charged him with misdemeanor battery and simple assault.

Ozuna agreed to begin a diversion program to drop the charges pending completion of the program as well as adherence to conditions of a negotiated settlement, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

Per Richard Elliot of WSB-TV, Ozuna had to complete 200 hours of community service, an anger management program and a 24-week family violence intervention program. MLB suspended him for 20 games.

Ozuna is in the third year of a four-season, $65 million contract. He is hitting .146 in 95 plate appearances this year.