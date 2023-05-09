Dennis Rodman's Son DJ Plans to Join Bronny James at USC, Transfer From WSU

AP Photo/Young Kwak

After LeBron James' son Bronny announced his commitment to USC over the weekend, the school will reportedly land another recruit with a Hall of Fame lineage.

According to USC reporter Scott Wolf, former Washington State forward DJ Rodman plans to transfer to the Trojans. He's the sun of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

