MLB Rumors: Yankees vs. Red Sox Unlikely to Be Scheduled for 2025 Series in Paris

Elsa/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is "committed" to playing games in Paris in the 2025 season, according to Tom Verducci of SI.com, but don't expect the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox to get the nod.

The two clubs are "among the teams that have expressed a strong desire to play in Paris," according to one of Verducci's sources, but it's "unlikely MLB would schedule a Yankees-Red Sox series, according to the source, if only because those teams played the first London Series games in 2019."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.