Jaren Jackson Jr., Alex Caruso Headline 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Team

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso were among the players selected to the NBA All-Defensive first team for the 2022-23 season.

The NBA announced full voting results Tuesday, with Jackson and Caruso being joined by Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday and Evan Mobley.

Jackson became the second Grizzlies player to win Defensive Player of the Year, joining Marc Gasol (2012-13).

While he's not the typical rebound hound who wins among big men, Jackson averaged 3.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and was perhaps the NBA's most switchable defender during the regular season. His length and athleticism allowed him to defend guards nearly as well as he protected the rim, which allowed him to overcome his limited minutes caused by consistent foul trouble.

Lopez finished second in DPOY voting behind Jackson, turning in a sterling defensive season at age 35. He averaged a career-high 2.5 blocks per game while acting as a deterrent in the middle of the Bucks' drop-back defensive system.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.