    Denny Crum Dies at Age 86; Won 2 NCAA Titles as Louisville MCBB HC

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Former head coach Denny Crum of the Louisville Cardinals speaks at the podium after being presented with the 2016 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Mens Basketball Award during the 2016 Naismith Awards Brunch at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on April 3, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
    Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

    Legendary University of Louisville head men's college basketball coach Denny Crum died Tuesday at the age of 86.

    Louisville announced the news Tuesday and honored the two-time national championship-winning coach in the process.

    Crum spent a remarkable 30 seasons as the Cardinals' head coach from 1971 through 2001, leading them to a national championship in both 1980 and 1986.

