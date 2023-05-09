Denny Crum Dies at Age 86; Won 2 NCAA Titles as Louisville MCBB HC

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Legendary University of Louisville head men's college basketball coach Denny Crum died Tuesday at the age of 86.

Louisville announced the news Tuesday and honored the two-time national championship-winning coach in the process.

Crum spent a remarkable 30 seasons as the Cardinals' head coach from 1971 through 2001, leading them to a national championship in both 1980 and 1986.

