Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Discusses Making Contact with Suns Gov. Mat Ishbia

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić had one of the best games of his career in Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Phoenix Suns, scoring a franchise playoff-record 53 points. Unfortunately, an incident between Jokić and Suns governor Mat Ishbia overshadowed his stellar performance.

After the game, Jokić addressed the technical foul he received for appearing to shove Ishbia when Ishbia didn't give up the ball:

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone echoed Jokić's sentiments, saying, "He is going to get the ball, and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be part of the game. Just give the ball up, man."

The incident between Jokić and Ishbia occurred during the second quarter of the game. The two-time MVP was assessed an unsportsmanlike technical foul for his role in the dustup.

Referee Tony Brothers said after the game that the technical foul was deemed the "appropriate penalty" over an ejection because "there was some engagement" between Jokić and Ishbia.

It's unclear if Jokić will face any discipline for his actions toward the 43-year-old, who purchased the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion in February. If the 28-year-old is forced to miss time, it would be disastrous for the Nuggets.

The series is tied 2-2 after Denver's 129-124 loss on Sunday. In addition to his 53 points, Jokic added 11 assists but finished with just four rebounds and six turnovers. While the two teams are headed back to the Mile High City for Tuesday's Game 5, momentum is squarely on the side of Phoenix, especially after the team overcame Jokić's offensive outburst to earn the win.

Ishbia said he was "fine" after the incident, so perhaps Jokić will avoid a suspension.