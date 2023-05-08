Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson Fight Caught on Video After NASCAR at Kansas Speedway

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin won Sunday's Nascar Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, but he may not have been the biggest story.

A post-race conversation between drivers Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson went sour as the two got into a fight before being broken up by bystanders.

The racers both provided some context to the scuffle.

"I'm sick and tired of it," Gragson said of Chastain's driving style. "The guy runs into everyone. When you have guys like Chase Elliott and other guys telling you to beat his ass, everyone is just sick of him."

Chastain seemingly accepted some blame for the situation after the race, citing that the competitive juices of the drivers can make a situation like this possible.

"I got tight off four for sure," Chastain said. "Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the race track. We train together, we prepare together, we know every little bit about each other. I definitely crowded him out of four."

Chastain finished in fifth in the race, while Gragson finished in 29th. Chastain is also the current leader in the Cup Series standings, while Gragson is 32nd.

The next Cup Series race is the Goodyear 400, scheduled for May 14th at Darlington Raceway.