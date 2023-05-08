X

    Kraken Exhilarate NHL Twitter with 5-Goal Period in Blowout Game 3 Win over Stars

    Francisco RosaMay 8, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 7:Matty Beniers #10 of the Seattle Kraken skates on the ice during the first period against the Dallas Stars in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 7, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

    It was the most dominant 20 minutes of hockey thus far in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

    The Seattle Kraken poured in five goals in the second period en route to a 7-2 win over the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Sunday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

    Goals from Jordan Eberle, Alex Wennberg, Carson Soucy, Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen contributed to an electric and stunning display that effectively won the game for the Kraken as they took a 5-1 lead into the final period.

    But they didn't stop there as Yanni Gourde and Justin Schultz tacked on another two goals to complete the rout and put an exclamation point on one of the best playoff displays this year.

    None of that would have happened, however, without the superb play from goalie Philipp Grubauer, who kept the Stars scoreless in the first period and held off an onslaught the rest of the game as the visitors tried to get back into it.

    Grubauer was arguably the team's MVP as he saved 24-of-26 shots for a .923 save percentage, keeping Dallas at bay after it scored four goals in its Game 2 win.

    NHL Twitter went wild after watching how strong the Kraken came out to defend their home ice.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    GOAL NUMBER 5️⃣ FOR THE KRAKEN IN THE 2ND‼️<br><br>Seattle leads Dallas 5-1 in Game 3. <a href="https://t.co/j3sNnwaQJF">pic.twitter.com/j3sNnwaQJF</a>

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    It's a route. Last two goals have come against the Marchment—Domi—Pavelski line.<br><br>3-0, Kraken

    Brian Boyle @BriBrows22

    Kraken I don't know if you will win this series but I'm sorry I ever doubted you. Holy buzzsaw. They are a TEAM playing for each other and it's evident.

    Ryan S. Clark @ryan_s_clark

    Again, when people keep asking how the Kraken are doing this, they just showed why. <br><br>Three goals from three different scorers in Jordan Eberle, Alexander Wennberg and Carson Soucy in the span of six minutes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaKraken?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaKraken</a>

    Mike Benton @Benton_Mike

    Carson Soucy, clean on Jake Oettinger, five hole, and the floodgates are opening on the Dallas Stars. <br><br>Turnabout is fair play here in period two. 3-0 lead and the Kraken have been fully released.

    Kim McCauley @kimischilling

    Kraken-Panthers is the Stanley Cup Finals that hockey fans deserve

    Tim Booth @ByTimBooth

    FERRY HORN 4 - This is ridiculous. Matty Beniers. 4-0

    x - Seattle Kraken @SeattleKraken

    GIVE US YOUR BEST <br><br>🗣️ GRUUUUUUUUUUU <a href="https://t.co/7b8cRtsk31">pic.twitter.com/7b8cRtsk31</a>

    Mike Heika @MikeHeika

    Kraken make it 5-1. Rough period for Oettinger.

    Kraken It Open @KrakenItOpenNHL

    5 goal period, but props go to Gru <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SEAKraken?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SEAKraken</a> <a href="https://t.co/QutgpIr96K">pic.twitter.com/QutgpIr96K</a>

    Jake @JZW73

    Let's goooooo!!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaKraken?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaKraken</a> <a href="https://t.co/TVlTtV0OsN">pic.twitter.com/TVlTtV0OsN</a>

    Keegan Hall @KeeganHall

    Ol' fashion ass-kickin'!! <a href="https://twitter.com/SeattleKraken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeattleKraken</a> <a href="https://t.co/APkiVjoHGh">pic.twitter.com/APkiVjoHGh</a>

    While it's unlikely that that second-period production will be replicated by the Kraken, that type of performance could stick in the back of Dallas' mind throughout the rest of the series.

    Because now it knows what Seattle is capable of if it sniffs an opportunity.

    The Stars will be looking for a big bounce-back performance in Seattle to avoid falling into a dreaded 3-1 series hole.

    Game 4 is set for Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.