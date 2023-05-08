Kraken Exhilarate NHL Twitter with 5-Goal Period in Blowout Game 3 Win over Stars

Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

It was the most dominant 20 minutes of hockey thus far in these Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Seattle Kraken poured in five goals in the second period en route to a 7-2 win over the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Sunday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

Goals from Jordan Eberle, Alex Wennberg, Carson Soucy, Matty Beniers and Eeli Tolvanen contributed to an electric and stunning display that effectively won the game for the Kraken as they took a 5-1 lead into the final period.

But they didn't stop there as Yanni Gourde and Justin Schultz tacked on another two goals to complete the rout and put an exclamation point on one of the best playoff displays this year.

None of that would have happened, however, without the superb play from goalie Philipp Grubauer, who kept the Stars scoreless in the first period and held off an onslaught the rest of the game as the visitors tried to get back into it.

Grubauer was arguably the team's MVP as he saved 24-of-26 shots for a .923 save percentage, keeping Dallas at bay after it scored four goals in its Game 2 win.

While it's unlikely that that second-period production will be replicated by the Kraken, that type of performance could stick in the back of Dallas' mind throughout the rest of the series.

Because now it knows what Seattle is capable of if it sniffs an opportunity.

The Stars will be looking for a big bounce-back performance in Seattle to avoid falling into a dreaded 3-1 series hole.

Game 4 is set for Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.