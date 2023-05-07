Nick Gilbert, Son of Cavs Owner Dan Gilbert, Dies at Age 26

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Nick Gilbert, who was the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and known to many basketball fans as the good luck charm who represented the team at multiple NBA draft lotteries, died Saturday at 26 years old.

Myesha Johnson of the Detroit News noted that a funeral announcement from the Ira Kaufman Chapel said "Nick died peacefully at home surrounded by family."

Gilbert was diagnosed with the genetic condition neurofibromatosis at 15 months old, underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and brain surgeries and had a loss of vision. The condition "causes non-cancerous tumors to grow along nerves in the skin, brain and other parts of the body," Johnson explained.

The Cavaliers announced in October they were dedicating the 2022-23 season to Gilbert in an effort to raise awareness about NF:

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports noted Gilbert represented the team at a number of draft lotteries, including in 2011 when an acquired pick from the Los Angeles Clippers that had a 2.8 percent chance of being the No. 1 selection ended up as the top one.

Cleveland used that pick to draft Kyrie Irving, who went on to hit the biggest shot in franchise history during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Gilbert represented the team for the 2013 lottery when it landed the No. 1 pick, which was used on Anthony Bennett.

Gilbert sent Koby Altman two of his signature bow ties when the general manager represented the Cavaliers at the 2021 lottery. The team ended up with the No. 3 pick that year and used the pick to draft Evan Mobley.

Gilbert remains a beloved figure in Cavaliers lore, and Johnson noted the Gilbert Family Foundation announced in 2022 it was funding more than $18 million in grants to help work toward a cure for NF.