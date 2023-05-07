Kentucky Derby 2023: Race Replay, Highlights, Analysis and Prize Money Info

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mage picked a great time to earn his first victory in a graded stakes race.

The three-year-old edged out Two Phil's to claim the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, kicking off horse racing's Triple Crown season.

Mage started from the No. 8 gate and was a 15-1 favorite after the post positions were drawn. He had placed fourth in March at the Fountain of Youth Stakes and had a runner-up showing in the Florida Derby on April 1.

At Gulfstream Park, Mage made a push toward the finish line coming around Turn 4, only to be overtaken by Forte on the outside in the final stages. This time around at Churchill Downs, Forte wasn't around to spoil his big day.

Mage and Two Phil's were locked in a dramatic head-to-head battle, with Angel of Empire's desperation sprint coming up short.

Nobody savored the win more than Javier Castellano. The legendary jockey had never been victorious in the Run for the Roses.

"I feel like I'm on top of the world," he told reporters.

"If one thing has been consistent in my career, I never give up. ... I always tried to be positive and tried to find the right horse to participate in one of the biggest races in the world."

Ramiro Restrepo had plenty of reasons to celebrate as well. He and his ownership group turned a $290,000 investment into $1.86 million, which was the prize money given to the camp for the winning horse.

Restrepo said his "emotions are just through the roof" in the immediate aftermath of the triumph.

"The ownership group is four different groups from four different backgrounds, all different age ranges, nationalities," he said, per the Lexington Herald Leader's John Clay. "I mean, it's one heck of a melting pot that came together for this horse, so the amount of celebration that's going to go on, I can't even describe it going forward."

While the spotlight was firmly on Mage in Lexington, Kentucky, the aforementioned Forte was notable by his absence. He was scratched on the day of the race because of a foot injury, removing the betting favorite from the field.

The colt will have two weeks to recuperate before the Preakness Stakes on May 20. If he gets the green light to compete, then perhaps fans will get to see whether Mage is better prepared to fend Forte in a rematch from the Florida Derby.