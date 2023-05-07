UFC 288 Results: Aljamain Sterling, Belal Muhammad Headline Main Event Card Winners

0 of 5

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It wasn't easy, but Aljamain Sterling closed out UFC 288 with a new career highlight in a split decision win over Henry Cejudo in the main event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Sterling and Cejudo went toe-to-toe over the course of five rounds. Triple C was making his comeback after more than three years away from the Octagon. While the former champion looked good, it wasn't enough to get back the bantamweight belt.

Cejudo's takedown defense was mostly on point. The former Olympic gold medalist and two-weight champion showcased his athleticism and shut down a lot of Sterling's takedown attempts.

Unfortunately for him, Sterling won a lot of the striking exchanges and got the better of things in the clinch.

It was a strong effort from the 36-year-old, but it wasn't enough to derail Sterling's title run. He registered his third successful title defense.

Here's a look at the rest of the main card results from a great night of fights in Newark.