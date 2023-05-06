Bronny James' Latest NIL Valuation After Committing to USC over OSU, Oregon

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

As one of the most iconic brands in college sports, USC has had some pretty legendary names don the cardinal and gold.

But Bronny James has the potential to be the biggest name to ever play for the program after he committed to the Trojans over the likes of Ohio State and Oregon on Saturday.

Bronny, the son of NBA superstar and all-time leading scorer LeBron James, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 21 overall player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

The 18-year-old stands to make a lot of money, as his NIL valuation is currently at $5.9 million, according to On3's NIL 100.

It's the largest valuation of any college athlete by $2.5 million.

The two closest athletes to James are LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne ($3.4 million) and USC quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams ($2.6 million).

James caused a lot of suspense as he held his commitment until nearly the last minute.

Ranked as the no. 6 combo guard in the country, Bronny is known for his efforts on both ends of the floor as he was a defensive menace for Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles.

He averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals during the regular season of his senior year.

James joins an already impressive roster for USC that includes the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2023 in point guard Isaiah Collier.