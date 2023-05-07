Aljamain Sterling and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 288

1 of 8

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling handled his Saturday night business.

And then he spun the championship timeline forward to September.

The reigning bantamweight titleholder racked up the third defense of his 135-pound belt with a competitive but fair split decision over former two-division champ Henry Cejudo, then moved No. 2 contender Sean O'Malley to the top of his public hit list.

The outspoken Arizonan entered the cage in the immediate aftermath of Sterling's win—which came by two 48-47 counts to one in Cejudo's favor—and got right in the champion's face with a claim that he'd need to be far better if he expected to retain the title in a fight with him.

Sterling replied by saying the fight is signed, sealed and delivered for September and nearly came to blows with O'Malley and his entourage when O'Malley and Sterling's training teammate Merab Dvalishvili began jawing at each other in Sterling's corner.

"You step in this cage I'll drag your ass up and down this Octagon," he told O'Malley.

"You don't like it? Do something about it."

Sterling managed to handle that task against the returning Cejudo, who'd won Olympic gold and two UFC titles but hadn't fought in three years. He was much shorter and slower than Sterling and found himself on the receiving end of a lopsided strikes margin in rounds one, three and four, during which the champion also scored each of his four takedowns.

Cejudo, who'd never been taken down more than once in a UFC fight, was effective during stretches in rounds two and five in which he applied pressure and was able to win the striking count. He scored three takedowns in eight attempts across five rounds compared to Sterling's four in 15 tries.

Afterward, he was noticeably unsure about his future.

"I'm a little confused right now. If I'm not first I'm last," he said. "My biggest goal was to go to 145 and fight for a title there, but I don't know where this puts me. We'll go back and think about it. Who knows. This may be the last time you'll see me in an Octagon."