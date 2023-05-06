Heat's Jimmy Butler Will Return from Ankle Injury for Game 3 vs. Knicks

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is available to play in Game 3 of his team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the New York Knicks after he missed the previous matchup with a right ankle sprain.

Butler suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Heat's 108-101 win over New York in Game 1. He played the rest of the contest but was forced to the sidelines for Game 2, which the Knicks won 111-105.

The 12-year pro has been phenomenal in this year's playoffs, averaging 35.5 points on 58.5 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He notably led the eighth-seeded Heat to an upset win over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs over five games.

Now he'll be back for Game 3, which will take place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Miami.

The Heat are already missing guard Tyler Herro, who suffered a broken right hand in Game 1 of the Bucks series.

Despite missing Butler and Herro in Game 2, the Heat led 93-87 in the fourth quarter before the Knicks used a 14-3 run to pull away in a 111-105 victory.

Miami has showcased its depth and three-point shooting in this year's playoffs, and the Heat proved that they can hang with the Knicks even with their superstar sidelined.

Now Butler is back in the mix as he looks to follow up on his 25-point, 11-rebound outing from Game 1. He'll also be joined by Caleb Martin (back contusion) and Cody Zeller (nasal fracture), who were listed on the injury report but are available to play.

Meanwhile, Knicks stars Julius Randle (left ankle injury) and Jalen Brunson (sore right ankle) are good to go, head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters Saturday.