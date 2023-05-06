Celtics' Grant Williams Got Stitches, Will Wear Mouthguard After Joel Embiid Stomp

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams said Saturday that he received "three or four" stitches in his mouth after getting his head stomped on by Philadelphia 76ers center and NBA MVP Joel Embiid in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series Friday.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive.com, Williams said that in addition to the stitches he has a swollen nose. He also noted that he intends to wear a mouthguard moving forward and won't miss a game.

The stomp occurred when Embiid, Williams and Celtics guard Jaylen Brown were going for a loose ball. Embiid tried to jump over Williams, but inadvertently stepped on his head:

Embiid later appeared to apologize to Williams on the court:

Williams played 23 minutes in the game and failed to score, although he contributed four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in the Celtics' 114-102 win to take a 2-1 series lead.

Williams has averaged just 15.3 minutes per game in six playoff contests, putting up averages of 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the process.

He did not play in three of Boston's six games in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks and did not reach the 18-minute mark in any game during that series.

Williams also played only four minutes in Boston's Game 1 loss to the Sixers, but he played nearly 29 minutes in Game 2 and 23 minutes in Game 3, both of which were Celtics wins.

In Game 2, Williams turned in his best performance of the playoffs thus far with 12 points, four boards and four assists.

Following the elimination of the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, the No. 2 Celtics are widely viewed as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, and Williams figures to have a hand in whether they return to the NBA Finals for a second straight year.