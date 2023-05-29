MJF Retains AEW Title vs. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin at Double or Nothing

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MJF defeated Sammy Guevara, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Darby Allin in a four-way match at Double or Nothing on Sunday night to retain the AEW World Championship.

The champ pinned Darby Allin using a headlock takeover after hitting him with the title belt.

The four pillars pulled out all of the stops with the hope of becoming the top dog in AEW. Guevara showed off his high-flying skills with a shooting star press on all three of his opponents.

Guevara also used Allin for a Spanish Fly off the top rope to the outside, onto MJF and Perry.

At one point, MJF tried to manipulate Guevara into laying down for the pin by offering him a financial deal to help take care of the child he's having with Tay Melo that was announced before the match.

Sunday's bout was significant since it marked the first time that all of AEW's "Four Pillars" faced off against each other in a non-tag team match.

Shortly after AEW debuted its weekly Dynamite show in 2019, the company dubbed MJF, Guevara, Jungle Boy and Allin as its "Four Pillars."

While Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley were bigger stars and closer to household names at the time, the spirit of the Four Pillars was that they were homegrown in AEW to some degree.

MJF, Guevara, Jungle Boy and Allin all put themselves on the map in smaller wrestling companies prior to signing with AEW, but they became known and seen by a far wider audience once they joined Tony Khan's promotion.

All four of them have held championship gold during their time in AEW, but it was MJF who became the first to win a world title.

MJF beat Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear in November 2022 thanks to help from William Regal, and he entered Double or Nothing having held the title for over six months.

In the wake of MJF defeating Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match in the main event of Revolution in March, the champion became a marked man.

Guevara, Jungle Boy and Allin all made it clear that they wanted to topple him and win the AEW world title, so a modified tournament was set up to determine MJF's opponent at Double or Nothing.

Allin got a first-round bye and Guevara faced Jungle Boy, with Guevara winning due to interference from MJF.

MJF then helped Guevara beat Allin in the finals as well, but his antics resulted in Allin and Jungle Boy getting another shot.

When Allin and Jungle Boy defeated MJF and Guevara in a tag team match, they were added to the bout at Double or Nothing, making it a four-way.

That put MJF in a tough spot since he could lose the title without getting pinned or submitted, but he beat the odds to win and continue his entertaining championship reign.

