NFL Rumors: Hendon Hooker Was Only QB Who'd Have 'Tempted' Commanders in 2023 Draft

University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was reportedly the only signal-caller that interested the Washington Commanders in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's John Keim, a team source said Hooker was "the only quarterback who would have tempted them," but only if he was available when they picked in the third round.

Hooker ultimately went 68th overall to the Detroit Lions in the third round, 29 picks before the Commanders used a compensatory third-round selection on Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg.

