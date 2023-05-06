Video: Bull Runs on Rugby Pitch Before Catalans Dragons-St Helens Super League Match

Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Friday's Super League rugby match between the Catalans Dragons and St. Helens Saints began in a rather unexpected way when a bull ran on to the field at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan, France.

The bull broke free during warmups and dragged a man before running towards players on the field. Some players jumped over the advertising boards to protect themselves.

Handlers eventually regained control of the bull once it slowed down. No injuries were reported.

Three bulls and two cows were supposed to take a lap of honor around the field prior to the game as part of an event to honor local livestock. The event was organized in partnership with a local meat-processing plant that is owned by the Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch.

The Dragons went on to defeat the Saints 24-12. They sit fourth in the Super League with a 7-0-4 record and 14 points.