    Video: Bull Runs on Rugby Pitch Before Catalans Dragons-St Helens Super League Match

    Erin WalshMay 6, 2023

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: A detailed view of a Betfred Super League match ball is seen prior to the Betfred Super League Grand Final match between Catalans Dragons and St Helens at Old Trafford on October 09, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
    Lewis Storey/Getty Images

    Friday's Super League rugby match between the Catalans Dragons and St. Helens Saints began in a rather unexpected way when a bull ran on to the field at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan, France.

    The bull broke free during warmups and dragged a man before running towards players on the field. Some players jumped over the advertising boards to protect themselves.

    Handlers eventually regained control of the bull once it slowed down. No injuries were reported.

    Sky Sports Rugby League @SkySportsRL

    WOW!! <br><br>The new warm up at <a href="https://twitter.com/DragonsOfficiel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DragonsOfficiel</a> have really been spiced up at home this season!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bullsintown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bullsintown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SkyRL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SkyRL</a> <a href="https://t.co/IwYM2xqYT5">pic.twitter.com/IwYM2xqYT5</a>

    Three bulls and two cows were supposed to take a lap of honor around the field prior to the game as part of an event to honor local livestock. The event was organized in partnership with a local meat-processing plant that is owned by the Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch.

    The Dragons went on to defeat the Saints 24-12. They sit fourth in the Super League with a 7-0-4 record and 14 points.

