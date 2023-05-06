Bills Rumors: BUF Wanted to 'Ease the Burden' for Josh Allen With 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File

The Buffalo Bills reportedly made a concerted effort to make life easier for quarterback Josh Allen during the 2023 NFL draft.

Speaking Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler divulged what a Bills source told him regarding the organization's draft strategy: "Dalton Kincaid with the Bills, this is significant because of what it does for Josh Allen. I talked to somebody with the Bills who said this draft was all about helping Allen to ease the burden, where he doesn't have to be superhero all the time."

Despite ranking third in the NFL in total offense and second in the league in scoring offense last season, the Bills largely focused on offense with their draft.

They moved up from No. 27 to No. 25 in the first round to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and then saw arguably the best pure guard in the draft fall to them at No. 59 in the second round in Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence.

