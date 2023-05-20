1 Ambitious Trade Target for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA offseason is a time for grand plans and endless optimism. As teams lay out their goals and draw up vision boards, they should operate as if no potential acquisition is too far-fetched.

That's the approach B/R's Dan Favale and Grant Hughes are taking anyway, and it'll produce some outlandish (but at least technically plausible) trade targets—one for each of the league's 30 teams.

As financial realities creep in and trade proposals go unaccepted, front offices around the league quickly realize they need to set their sights lower. We'll let them deal with that disappointing realization on their own.

Here, we're laying out the player every team should put atop its most fanciful trade-acquisition list.