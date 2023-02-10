Nets Trade Rumors: Mikal Bridges Drew Offers of 4 First-Round Picks Before Deadline

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets received four first-round picks from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Kevin Durant.

It turns out they could have had four more if they decided to flip Mikal Bridges.

"When he was in Phoenix before the trade and then into Brooklyn today, there were a lot of teams banging on the door in Brooklyn. ... But Mikal Bridges, I'm told, was, there were offers of four first-round picks for him out there in these last, last 24 hours. And Brooklyn's not, they're not moving off of him," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Thursday.

Wojnarowski did not delve further into the specifics of the offers, which makes the report hard to assess. It's unlikely any team offered the Nets four unprotected firsts for Bridges, who is a stellar two-way player but has not sniffed an All-Star selection at age 26. If a team did offer such a monster haul, it would have been franchise malpractice for the Nets not to accept.

Bridges instantly projects as the best player on this Nets roster, which seeks to rebuild itself from the ground up after trading James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the last 12 months. Brooklyn's roster is otherwise filled with an amalgam of ill-fitting veterans who will likely be shopped over the summer as general manager Sean Marks looks to replenish the franchise via the draft.

It's possible Bridges breaks out and plays like an All-Star in his newfound role, which could either make him a foundational piece moving forward or merely help his trade value over the summer.

Nevertheless, this will be far from the last time the Nets hear from interested parties about trading for Bridges.