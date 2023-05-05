Windhorst: Knicks Monitoring Giannis' Status with Bucks After MIL's 1st-Round Exit

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly monitoring the possibility of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo wanting to leave the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed the situation Friday on First Take, noting that while the Knicks have "97 percent" of their attention on their second-round playoff opponent in the Miami Heat, "3 percent" of their attention is on Giannis and the Bucks:

The top-seeded Bucks were shocked by the No. 8 Heat and eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. As a result, the organization fired head coach Mike Budenholzer just two years after he led Milwaukee to a championship.

