NBA Starting Lineups That Could Look Most Different Next Season

0 of 7

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Starting lineups are viewed with increasing indifference around the NBA these days. Teams seem more inclined to futz with rotations depending on matchups, and then, of course, we have the Triassic-old "It's not who starts, but who finishes!" proverb.

To anyone unwilling to spare even stray thoughts on who NBA squads field for opening tips: I hear you. I get it. I still love you. But you're wrong.

The vast majority of starting fives remain unqualified representations of a team's best players—and harbingers of how they'll finish close games. When these quintets undergo material change, by force or foible, it absolutely matters.

Anticipating these alterations matters, too. It's why the offseason exists at all: to speculate on necessary, sometimes radical shifts. The playoffs are great, because, well, basketball is great. But most of the Association has already entered "On to Next Year" mode. Capably consuming #thisleague entails flipping that switch amid unfinished business on the court.

Identifying which opening units will incur the most turnover before next season is a little dicey, largely because there's no shortage of transformative scenarios. To help juggle this hypothetical heft, I'm dusting off the ol' Tier Builder 3000.

Certain teams can be slotted across multiple categories. In these cases, they will be placed within the most appropriate subset. The driving forces behind possible starting-five shakeups vary, but every squad has one thing in common: Their preferred starting five has a reasonable, if likely, pathway to moving on from at least two of its members.