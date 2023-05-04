Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Suspended by Churchill Downs After Death of 2 Horses

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Churchill Downs Incorporated has indefinitely suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. from entering horses in races or applying for stalls at CDI tracks after two horses he trained—Parents Pride and Chasing Artie—died unexpectedly on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

CDI announced the suspension in a press release Thursday:

"Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") announced today the indefinite suspension of trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr. until further notice. The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Joseph, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks.

"CDI's decision follows the highly-unusual sudden deaths of two horses trained by Joseph at Churchill Downs Racetrack: Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday. Lord Miles, trained by Joseph, has been scratched from Saturday's 149th running of the Kentucky Derby."

CDI President and COO Bill Mudd issued a statement as well:

"Given the unexplained sudden deaths, we have reasonable concerns about the condition of his horses, and decided to suspend him indefinitely until details are analyzed and understood. The safety of our equine and human athletes and integrity of our sport is our highest priority. We feel these measures are our duty and responsibility."

Lord Miles, a Joseph-trained horse, was set to run from the No. 19 post position on Saturday in the Kentucky Derby before being scratched. Mandarin Hero will now replace him.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.