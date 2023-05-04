Mavericks' Luka Dončić to Pay for Funerals, Counseling After Belgrade School Shooting

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić will pay for "funeral services and grief counseling" after eight children and a security guard were shot and killed on Wednesday at a Belgrade elementary school, a spokesperson for the Luka Dončić Foundation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Doncic also offered his support on social media:

Dončić is from Slovenia, but his father is Serbian and he has multiple family members who live in the Belgrade region. The 24-year-old released the following statement Thursday:

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children. My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy. Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available."

Dončić is also expected to enlist the aid of his NBA colleagues to assist the families and staff members from the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School, per Wojnarowski.