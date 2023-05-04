Luka Dončić Trade Rumors: Jazz Keeping 'Very Interested Eye' on Mavericks Star

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

If Luka Dončić ever wants to leave the Dallas Mavericks in the future, at least one Western Conference franchise may make a significant push to land the Slovenian superstar.

The Utah Jazz are "keeping a very interested eye" on Dončić's situation in Dallas, according to The Athletic's John Hollinger. He added that the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder would be able to outbid other teams for the veteran point guard due to the draft capital they have available.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

