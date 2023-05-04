Buffalo Bills' $1.5B Stadium Agreement Unanimously Approved; 2026 Opening Targeted

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will have a new home in 2026.

The Bills announced Thursday that the Erie County Legislature has approved plans to build a new stadium, which clears the way for construction to begin. Last month, the team submitted the contract agreements for a 30-year lease to the county and state.

The Erie County Legislature had 30 days to review the agreement following approval from the Erie County Stadium Corporation.

The new stadium will hold more than 60,000 people and is expected to cost more than $1.5 billion, per the Associated Press. The NFL and team will contribute $550 million, while Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula will contribute $350 million, and the Bills will be responsible for construction costs over the original budget of $1.4 billion.

The state will provide $600 million for construction costs and $280 million for maintenance and operational costs.

The Bills said the plan is to finish construction by July 2026, which will allow the stadium to open for that year's NFL regular season.