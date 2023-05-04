Bulls Rumors: Artūras Karnišovas 'Quietly' Received Contract Extension

Chris Ramirez/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls were among the most disappointing teams in the league this past season, but executive vice president of basketball operations, Artūras Karnišovas, will reportedly have longer than his initial contract to figure things out.

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Karnišovas was "quietly handed" a contract extension and will "likely" receive a second contract as well. Mayberry pointed to his "good working relationship" with chairman Michael Reinsdorf as one thing working in his favor.

