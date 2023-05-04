X

    Report: WWE Implements New Rule Banning Superstars from Posting Pictures of Injuries

    Mike Chiari, Featured Columnist IV, May 4, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    WWE has reportedly implemented a rule that bars its Superstars from posting photos of their injuries on social media.

    According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the rule especially applies to blood, as WWE reportedly doesn't want any bloodied pictures of their wrestlers "whatsoever."

    Alvarez added, "I guess they don't want them making merch, or whatever."

    WWE has long had a policy against blood in its matches. It used to be commonplace for Superstars to use blood to further a story, but ever since the company leaned into being family friendly in the mid-to-late 2000s, purposely bleeding in matches has been banned.

    That is not the case for WWE's main counterpart, All Elite Wrestling, as blood is featured on its shows on an almost weekly basis.

    One of AEW's most iconic images to date was Britt Baker being a bloody mess during her Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa in 2021.

    Baker and AEW capitalized on the buzz by selling T-shirts that featured her bloody face on them.

    More recently, AEW released another somewhat controversial shirt emblazoned with Baker's image. After she suffered a black eye due to an attack at the hands of Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, a photo of Baker's battered face was put on a T-shirt that is available for purchase.

    Those types of shirts make sense for AEW due to its status as an edgier product geared toward an older audience, but WWE would seemingly rather steer clear of it since it aims to appeal to a wider viewing audience.

    This week's episode of NXT was a rarity in that Jacy Jayne and Katana Chance were both busted open inadvertently, but based on WWE's reported regulations, it won't attempt to use those moments to churn out new merchandise.

