Yankees GM Brian Cashman Optimistic Despite Last-Place Start: 'Don't Give Up on Us'

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman implored people to not give up on his team despite a disappointing 16-15 start that has left the Bronx Bombers alone in the American League East basement.

Cashman made the remarks during a chat with reporters prior to the Yankees' rubber game with the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

In fairness, a slew of injuries has capped the team's ceiling thus far.

The Yankees' projected Nos. 2 and 3 starting pitchers (Carlos Rodón and Luis Severino) have not yet made their season debuts because of injuries. Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported April 17 that slugger Giancarlo Stanton could be out four to six weeks with a strained left hamstring.

Harrison Bader, who was the Yankees' best hitter in last year's playoffs (five home runs, 1.262 OPS), didn't make his debut until Tuesday because of a strained left oblique.

On the flip side, the injuries have highlighted the Yankees' lack of depth.

Outside of staff ace Gerrit Cole, no starter has posted an ERA better than 4.46, and the Yankees are just 9-15 when Cole doesn't start. The bullpen has fared well, with the best ERA in baseball (2.83), but closer Clay Holmes (3.72 ERA, two blown saves) has not reclaimed his All-Star form from last year.

The Yankees also have a below-average offense that is hitting .227, 26th in the majors. Six players who have suited up for at least 10 games are hitting .under 200. Only one active player (Anthony Rizzo, .282) is hitting better than .260.

Cashman is right in that this is a long season and New York has plenty of time to turn it around. However, the likeliest road to improvement is for the Yankees' injured stars to come back sooner rather than later.