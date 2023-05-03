Daniel Jeremiah Grades Colts, Eagles Among Most Valuable 2023 NFL Draft Classes

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles added the most value in the 2023 NFL draft based on the individual player rankings from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

The study applied point values to each individual player, with 150 points assigned to the No. 1 overall prospect (Bryce Young) and working down from there. The Colts totaled 591 points, edging out the Eagles with 581 points.

Indianapolis opened the draft by selecting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was 11th on Jeremiah's big board. Northwestern Adetomiwa Adebawore and South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush brought some of the best value, though.

Adebawore was the No. 51 prospect for Jeremiah and fell to the 110th pick for the Colts. Rush ranked 82nd and came off the board with the No. 138 pick.

When it comes to the Eagles, Jeremiah is far from alone in praising the work of Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was considered by some to be the top talent in the 2023 draft class before off-field concerns caused his stock to slip a bit. The reigning NFC champions also did well by taking Bulldogs edge-rusher Nolan Smith with the 30th overall pick.

The Detroit Lions, who had a somewhat polarizing first round, also graded out well based on Jeremiah's rankings. They reached for Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 29) and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (No. 49 on Day 1.

Whether Hendon Hooker excels at the next level could come to define Detroit's draft, though. Jeremiah had the Tennessee quarterback at No. 46, and he fell to the Lions in the third round with the 68th pick. That will be a steal if the 25-year-old becomes even a dependable starter rather than a true franchise QB.