Predicting Every MLB Team's Win/Loss Record for Week of May 8

Baltimore Orioles

Record (Last 10): 22-12 (6-4)

Schedule: 3 vs. Tampa Bay, 3 vs. Pittsburgh

This isn't exactly an enviable slate of games for the Orioles, but at least they'll have home-field advantage and hotness in their favor. They're 9-4 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and have won 18 of their last 25 games overall.

Baltimore's pitching hasn't been thriving (i.e., a 4.15 ERA) during this stretch, and the Rays and Pirates have the bats to exploit that. It'll thus be incumbent on Adley Rutschman and Baltimore's top hitters to also show up and at least salvage a split for the week.

Prediction: 3-3

Boston Red Sox

Record (Last 10): 21-15 (8-2)

Schedule: 2 at Atlanta, 3 vs. St. Louis

The Red Sox are 13-7 at Fenway Park and 7-2 against teams with losing records, so they ought to be able to handle the Cardinals. In fact, it'll be an upset if they aren't going for a sweep when they play in primetime on Sunday night.

The Atlanta series doesn't look as favorable to Boston, if for no other reason than they hit a lot of what the Red Sox tend to give up a lot of: home runs.

Prediction: 3-2

New York Yankees

Record (Last 10): 18-17 (4-6)

Schedule: 3 vs. Oakland, 4 vs. Tampa Bay

The Yankees have won 11 out of their last 16 games against the A's dating back to Aug. 31, 2019, and it suffices to say they played some better teams in there than the one Oakland has this year. That series should be a sweep for the home team.

As to the four-gamer against the Rays, having Aaron Judge back in the lineup after his stint on the injured list can only help the Yankees' cause. Ditto for having Gerrit Cole lined up to start the Friday game. And further, ditto for how the Rays are "only" 9-4 on the road.

Prediction: 5-2

Tampa Bay Rays

Record (Last 10): 28-7 (8-2)

Schedule: 3 at Baltimore, 4 at New York

We just tipped our hand regarding how the four-game showdown between the Rays and Yankees at Yankee Stadium is going to go. Can't win 'em all, as they say, even though the Rays have obviously been trying to do so all season.

Otherwise, the Rays should take that series against the Orioles. They'll be the better team on the field no matter which way you slice it, and it'll really be key that Baltimore doesn't have hurlers to match up with Shane McClanahan and Zach Eflin, whose ERAs are in the 2.00s.

Prediction: 4-3

Toronto Blue Jays

Record (Last 10): 21-14 (5-5)

Schedule: 2 at Philadelphia, 3 vs. Atlanta

Following a five-game losing streak with a sweep of a team like the Pirates is a good way to get back on the proverbial track. Even still, the Blue Jays are a modest 12-10 against other winning teams after going 45-49 in that department last season.

That bodes well for Atlanta and the Phillies are a winning team in spirit even if they aren't one in reality. This would be a good time for George Springer to show up and boost Toronto's underachieving offense, but his underlying numbers suggest not to count on it.

Prediction: 2-3