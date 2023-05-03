X

    Cowboys Exec Disputes Deion Sanders' Claims: No 'Conspiracy' Against HBCU Players

    May 3, 2023

    Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders tweeted over the weekend that he was "ashamed" of the 31 NFL teams that didn't select a player from an HBCU school after only the New England Patriots took Jackson State's Isaiah Bolden in the seventh round.

    COACH PRIME @DeionSanders

    So proud is you <a href="https://twitter.com/isaiahbolden23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@isaiahbolden23</a> You deserved to be drafted much higher but I'm truly proud of u. I know how much u want this. I'm ashamed of the 31 other <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a> teams that couldn't find draft value in ALL of the talented HBCU players &amp; we had 3 more draft worthy players at JSU. <a href="https://t.co/BfEm3zIGPH">pic.twitter.com/BfEm3zIGPH</a>

    Bolden agreed with Sanders:

    I.B @isaiahbolden23

    Only time I'll speak on this <br>I agree 1000%<br> with <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> statement <br>And beyond thankful for the opportunity to be selected by the patriots let get to work

    Will McClay, the Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel, pushed back against those comments.

    "Deion's doing a great job of promoting HBCUs and promoting Colorado and all those things," he told Mike Fisher of SI.com. "And so, that's part of what the deal is—he wants to see players drafted. We want to draft good football players, and good football players come from everywhere."

    "There's not a conspiracy against drafting HBCU players," he added. "We're looking for players that can come from anywhere. I think that we've had the opportunities in the NFL in having things to highlight the HBCU schools."

    In February, the NFL held the HBCU combine in an effort to offer more visibility for players from those schools.

