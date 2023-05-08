Shams: Suns' Chris Paul Could Return from Injury for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is expected to miss Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported on FanDuel TV a Game 6 return is much more likely.

Paul's health became a major storyline during the Suns' second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets when Charania reported he was expected to miss Games 3-5 with a groin injury he suffered during Game 2.

Phoenix's lack of quality depth was already in question even before it was reported the 38-year-old would miss multiple games.

While Paul is past his prime at this stage, he is still one of the best point guards of all time with a resume that includes 11 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Star nods, nine All-Defensive selections, six steals titles, five assist titles and a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

He averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep this season.

The Suns will continue to rely more on Cameron Payne at point guard assuming Paul is sidelined for Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver.