X

    Suns' Lack of Depth Ripped by Fans After Chris Paul Injury, Loss to Jokić, Nuggets

    Adam WellsMay 2, 2023

    Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul looks on late in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    A familiar story for Chris Paul in the playoffs has turned into the Phoenix Suns' worst nightmare, as they have to dig themselves out of a massive hole following a 97-87 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

    Paul left the game late in the third quarter with a groin injury after getting tangled up with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope trying to box out.

    Suns head coach Monty Williams told reporters after the game Paul couldn't push off "at all" because of the injury, but they won't know the severity of it until Tuesday.

    The rest of the team outside of Durant, Booker, Paul and Deandre Ayton was horrendous shooting the ball in Game 2.

    Zach Kram @zachkram

    Suns outside the Big Four tonight: 3-for-19 shooting (0-for-11 on 3s), 6 points<br><br>They simply cannot withstand a Chris Paul injury. Way too many weak links for Denver to ignore.

    Fans and analysts had a lot of thoughts about the Suns' performance after Paul left the game.

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    Chris Paul leaving early in Game 2 was bigger than most people are going to talk about. He had it going and the Suns' ball movement was looking great. Once he left, Book got tired, KD kept missing and the offense got stagnant

    Dave King @DaveKingNBA

    Suns were up 8 when Chris Paul suffered a pulled groin with 4 minutes left in the 3rd<br><br>They were outscored by 20 in the next 14 minutes of game time

    Suns' Lack of Depth Ripped by Fans After Chris Paul Injury, Loss to Jokić, Nuggets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Lakers Legacy @LakersLegacyPod

    Suns Depth may be worse than the Westbrook Lakers team. Sheesh.<br><br>Suns fans should be extremely pissed about that Saric &amp; a 2nd Rd. Pick for Darius Bazley trade. Clearly a money saving move.

    Zerro @TeezusChrist

    Y'all really said a bench &amp; depth don't matter for that Suns team just to complain about the bench &amp; depth when they down 2-0.

    Deronte Adams @CallMe_Kratos

    At the trade deadline Media crowned Suns the champs. Nothing was said about them giving away their depth while Lakers were said to not having done enough to make the play in.

    Ryan Rueda @iDude14

    The Suns made a huge mistake trading all their depth just to get Kevin Durant.<br><br>Depth &gt; 3 superstars.<br><br>🤝

    Jason Maples @JJMaples55_MST

    This the worst possible series for the Suns to play in with no depth whatsoever<br><br>That altitude kicking they behind again in the 4th quarter

    Asst GM of CTE Ball @CNN_90

    You take your chances on a KD trade 10 out of 10 times if you're the Suns but man...that trade stripped them of the roster depth. <br><br>This is nasty bro. <a href="https://t.co/ETHurtbPo5">pic.twitter.com/ETHurtbPo5</a>

    E.K. Johnson @CoalitionHoops

    Good Morning everyone. I see a lot of KD slander on the TL from<br>last night, when it's the Suns bench that's the real issue. <br><br>Their depth has been the issue all along, and I believe they'll lose because of it, no matter how many PTS KD and Book score together. <br><br>KD was bad don't…

    Stik The Tall Guy @Dante_Diable54

    The Suns are absolutely running into the problem we thought they would. They traded a lot of depth for KD and listen, it's Kevin Durant. I get it. But that means CP and Ayton have to play at peak performance or someone other than those 3 and Booker had to step up. Time ticking.

    It wasn't a secret the Suns lacked depth outside of their top four players, but possibly having to play at least one game in the series without Paul further emphasizes how much they need Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to carry them.

    The duo of Durant and Booker combined to play 89 minutes and finish with 59 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Durant struggled from three-point range for the second successive game, though. He went 2-of-12 on Monday and has made three of 15 attempts in the series thus far.

    Bismack Biyombo and Cameron Payne were the only Suns reserves to score. Their 87 points as a team were their fewest in a game since Jan. 2.

    The Nuggets didn't even play that well, with 97 points on 7-of-27 shooting from three-point range. Nikola Jokić did put on a show with 36 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to carry his team.

    Paul has an extensive injury history in the postseason that has caused him to miss several games over the years and hurt his teams.

    The Suns do have three days off before hosting Game 3 on Friday at 10 p.m. ET. They need to use this time to find answers, otherwise their offseason will begin sooner than anyone anticipated when they acquired Durant in February.