Keegan Murray Says He Spent $300 on Chick-fil-A for Kings Teammates Every Road Trip

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

It's expensive being an NBA rookie.

Sacramento Kings star rookie Keegan Murray told reporters Monday that his rookie responsibilities included grabbing Chick-fil-A for teammates on a regular basis.

"I really just picked up Chick-fil-A every away game," he said. "That was like $300 every single road trip, so that kind of hurt."

Those duties are over now after Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Murray certainly made a good impression in his first season with the Kings, averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from three.

He had a few memorable performances against the Dubs, putting up 23 points and seven boards in a Game 4 loss and 15 points and 12 rebounds in Game 6's season-saving win. But the Kings fell short of Golden State by 20 points in Game 7 at Golden 1 Center, and Murray's chicken-fetching days came to a close.