Chiefs vs. Eagles Sets Super Bowl Ratings Record, Is Most-Watched US Telecast Ever

It turns out having two marquee franchises led by two superstar quarterbacks play in the Super Bowl is good for television ratings.

Per The Athletic's Bill Shea and Richard Deitsch, Fox Sports is touting the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles as the most-watched Super Bowl in history with an average audience of 115.1 million viewers.

The viewers include people who watched on Fox, Fox Deportes and digital streaming.

The average viewership for Super Bowl 57 is just above the previous record of 114.4 million held by the New England Patriots victory over the Seattle Seahawks on NBC in Super Bowl 49.

Tuesday's updated number comes after Nielsen Media Research originally reported on Feb. 13 the game drew an average audience of 113.06 million viewers.

According to Shea and Deitsch, Nielsen "mistakenly attributed more than a million viewers to an internal (non-public) NFL Network live feed of the game that should have been encoded as Fox viewers."

Nielsen conducted an internal probe of the situation, which Shea and Deitsch noted the NFL originally requested, and found "an out-of-home (OOH) viewership error that subsequently added another million viewers to the final total."

The adjustment in average viewership doesn't change anything for Fox—it already received its ad revenue—but it does allow the network and league to brag about having the most-watched television program of all time.

Despite the penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that led to a somewhat anticlimactic ending, Super Bowl 57 was one of the most thrilling games in NFL history. The two teams combined for 757 yards, 46 first downs and nine touchdowns.

Harrison Butker's 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining gave the Chiefs their second Super Bowl victory in four years.