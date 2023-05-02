Bryce Young to Wear No. 9 Jersey with Panthers; Matt Corral to Switch to No. 2

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Bryce Young will wear a familiar number when he sets foot on the field with the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced Tuesday that Young will take over No. 9 from Matt Corral, who will switch to No. 2. Young wore No. 9 at Alabama, where he became a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion.

While there would be a sense of awkwardness in having one quarterback change his number for another in most cases, this likely isn't one. Corral wore No. 2 throughout his time at Ole Miss and requested the number prior to the 2022 draft.

Wide receiver DJ Moore wore No. 2 for the Panthers last season, making it unavailable to Corral. Moore was traded to the Bears as part of the package Carolina sent to Chicago in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

Young will almost certainly walk into the offseason program as the Panthers' starter, and the team also signed Andy Dalton to serve as a backup. It's possible Corral does not even make the team's final 53-man roster.

That said, don't expect the Ole Miss product to just roll over during the offseason program.