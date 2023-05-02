X

    Bryce Young to Wear No. 9 Jersey with Panthers; Matt Corral to Switch to No. 2

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 2, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    Bryce Young will wear a familiar number when he sets foot on the field with the Carolina Panthers.

    The team announced Tuesday that Young will take over No. 9 from Matt Corral, who will switch to No. 2. Young wore No. 9 at Alabama, where he became a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion.

    While there would be a sense of awkwardness in having one quarterback change his number for another in most cases, this likely isn't one. Corral wore No. 2 throughout his time at Ole Miss and requested the number prior to the 2022 draft.

    Wide receiver DJ Moore wore No. 2 for the Panthers last season, making it unavailable to Corral. Moore was traded to the Bears as part of the package Carolina sent to Chicago in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.

    Young will almost certainly walk into the offseason program as the Panthers' starter, and the team also signed Andy Dalton to serve as a backup. It's possible Corral does not even make the team's final 53-man roster.

    That said, don't expect the Ole Miss product to just roll over during the offseason program.

    Bryce Young to Wear No. 9 Jersey with Panthers; Matt Corral to Switch to No. 2
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon