Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Draws Rave Reviews on Twitter for 2023 Met Gala Outfit

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took his fashion game from the NBA tunnel to the Met Gala on Monday night.

And it was as seamless a transition as you can imagine.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's star guard showed up and showed out on fashion's biggest night, wearing an incredible Thom Browne suit that took the internet by storm and solidified his standing as one of the most well-dressed people and celebrities on the planet.

Gilgeous-Alexander had already been voted the most stylish player in the NBA last year and then went on to become GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Year.

"I pay attention to fashion culture," he's said in the past. "I try to always be evolving."

"It's an everyday thing for me. So it's not like there's really any pressure. It's just something I love to do."

The 2022 All-Star first attended the Met Gala in 2021 but didn't snatch the moment the way that he did this year. The theme for this edition was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

And Twitter—both NBA and fashion heads alike—were loving everything about his fit.

It's been a breakout year for Gilgeous-Alexander, on and off the court. He averaged 31.4 points per game—fourth most in the NBA—to go along with 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds on 51.0 percent shooting from the field this season.

But with his performance on Monday night, he might have just become a worldwide phenomenon.