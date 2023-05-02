Early Bold Predictions for the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL draft now over and most of the impact free agents off the market, teams have done a majority of their offseason work. A handful of notable players still could be cut or traded in the coming weeks and months, but blockbuster deals figure to be few and far between.

Once the season gets underway, though, teams will quickly find out whether their offseason makeovers paid off. That should lead to a steady stream of trade chatter.

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is still a half-year away, but it's never too early to start thinking about the league-altering changes that could occur leading up to it.

Last year's trade deadline was arguably the most frenzied in NFL history, with 13 players getting moved across 11 deals made on deadline day itself. That could set a precedent for a similar volume of transactions in 2023.

With that in mind, here are some bold early predictions for this year's trade deadline.