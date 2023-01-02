Rams Fall to Chargers, Set Record for Most Losses by Defending Super Bowl Champion

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams will always remember their championship 2021 season.

They would surely like to forget their 2022 one.

Los Angeles fell to 5-11 on the campaign with Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and NFL on CBS noted it set the league record for the most losses in a season as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Rams surely didn't envision the season unraveling like this, but Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have all missed significant time with injuries. That is the majority of their core of star players from the squad that brought home the Lombardi Trophy, so the record is understandable.

Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have all been under center at times this season, which is not exactly a list of MVP candidates after Stafford won it all in his first season with the franchise.

The latest loss was particularly ugly, as the Chargers scored 17 unanswered points starting late in the second quarter and never looked back.

Austin Ekeler had 10 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns to go with four catches for 39 yards in an all-around dominant performance. Cam Akers was the biggest bright spot for the Rams, as he ran for 123 yards on 19 carries.

The NFC West team finishes with a Week 18 road game against the Seattle Seahawks and will look to play spoilers against its division rival. Seattle is 8-8 and holding on to the final NFC wild-card position, but the 8-8 Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are also looking to steal that postseason spot.

Ending the Seahawks' playoff chances would be an ideal way for the Rams to finish their season, but they are still in the record book for all the wrong reasons.